Telescope Co. Sanctioned For Bad Faith In Antitrust Fight

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has hit a Chinese telescope maker with sanctions, finding that the company acted in bad faith by declaring that it would not transfer its U.S. assets to China to avoid a $50.4 million judgment after losing an antitrust jury trial. In a six-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila on Monday said the evidence “strongly suggests” that Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd. executive James Qiu operated outside the ordinary course of business in January when he asked via mail that one of its alleged co-conspirators pay its $4 million bill early, even though the bill wasn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS