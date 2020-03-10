Perrigo Wins Transfer Of $555M Fraud Suit To NJ

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal court granted a request Tuesday to Irish pharma company Perrigo and its former executives to transfer a $555 million shareholder suit to New Jersey, saying the case arises from the "same core facts" as 15 pending actions in the Garden State district. The order from U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr. came over the objection of the shareholder plaintiffs, but the judge found several reasons to transfer the case to the District of New Jersey, including for the convenience of potential witnesses. "If this case were heard in Massachusetts, witnesses on both sides of the action would likely be...

