Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Delay Sought In Ponying Up HP's $438M Price-Fix Win

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A data storage company urged a Texas federal judge Wednesday to delay enforcing a $438 million judgment HP won in a price-fixing suit involving optical disk drives, saying there's a good chance the Fifth Circuit will toss all but a "small fraction" of it.

Quanta Storage Inc. has argued that a jury's $176 million verdict, which U.S. District Judge David Hittner more than doubled, could sink the business and that it has a sound basis for appealing the judgment, so shouldn't have to start ponying it up yet.

Hewlett-Packard Co. wants the court to require Quanta to post a $133 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!