Delay Sought In Ponying Up HP's $438M Price-Fix Win

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A data storage company urged a Texas federal judge Wednesday to delay enforcing a $438 million judgment HP won in a price-fixing suit involving optical disk drives, saying there's a good chance the Fifth Circuit will toss all but a "small fraction" of it. Quanta Storage Inc. has argued that a jury's $176 million verdict, which U.S. District Judge David Hittner more than doubled, could sink the business and that it has a sound basis for appealing the judgment, so shouldn't have to start ponying it up yet. Hewlett-Packard Co. wants the court to require Quanta to post a $133 million...

