'Walking Dead' Judge Says No Thanks To Closing Arguments

Law360, Los Angeles (March 10, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A "mini-trial" focused on contract language in a lawsuit filed by producers of "The Walking Dead" against AMC Networks wrapped up Tuesday after the often-exasperated Los Angeles judge in the case told the sides that no oral closings would be necessary because he had heard more than enough. Superior Court Judge Daniel J. Buckley oversaw eight days of testimony in the mini-trial, which operates much differently than a traditional one, with most witnesses offering their direct testimony through a written declaration before submitting to live cross-examination and redirect testimony. Judge Buckley — who often seemed frustrated at the detailed line of...

