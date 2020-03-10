DC Circ. Mulls Record Labels' Impact On Royalty Fight

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- If pushed too hard to accept a smaller slice of the royalty pie, record labels might pull their content from major streaming platforms in favor of building their own, the D.C. Circuit suggested Tuesday during a hearing over the Copyright Royalty Board’s decision to hike rates. Both U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett and U.S. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland wondered whether there was a risk that big record labels might move streaming in-house, running platforms like Spotify out of business. Pro se copyright owner and songwriter George D. Johnson assured the panel that the copyright board’s decision posed no great threat to...

