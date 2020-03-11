11th Circ. Spurns Ch. 7 Trustee's 'Forced' 19th-Century Args

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The 11th Circuit rejected a Georgia Chapter 7 trustee request to invalidate a bank's security interest on the debtor's real estate on Tuesday while chiding him for dragging up "forced" arguments from the 19th century. A three-judge panel said that under Georgia law Wells Fargo Bank NA holds a valid security deed on real property owned by debtor Barbara Krieg and said it would not "dwell on" what they called trustee Neil Gordon's attempt to "complicate this straightforward issue." "His citations to opinions going back to the 1800s that describe, in dicta, now-superseded recording statutes, and other opinions that do not...

