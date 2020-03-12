COVID-19 Response: Ways To Reduce Labor Costs In Calif.

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- As COVID-19 continues to expand its global reach, the negative economic impacts are growing. Unfortunately, many employers are experiencing sudden downturns in business that will necessitate measures to cut labor costs. Legal counsel can be an important partner to assist employers with evaluating options and mitigating risk. California employers have options to reduce labor costs.[1] Reduction in Hours in Connection With California’s Work Sharing Program This program[2] is permissible when the reduction of an employee’s hours is expected to be greater than 10% but less than 60%. With this program, employees are eligible to receive partial unemployment benefits for up to...

