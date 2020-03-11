Ex-Judge Sues NY Dems Over 'Tsunami Of Public Ridicule'

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A former New York state trial court judge has sued a local Democratic county committee and several related officials for purportedly releasing a “tsunami of public ridicule” against her as part of their efforts to justify not endorsing her for another term. Laura Lee Jacobson alleges that the Kings County Democratic County Committee and the officials engaged in libel and slander by releasing information to the media from her background and her application to be considered in 2016 for another 14-year term on the New York Supreme Court in Kings County, according to the complaint she filed Monday in New York...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS