UK Spying Debate Leaves Post-Brexit Data Transfers Up In Air

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The U.K. is facing a year-end deadline to secure a vital affirmation of its data protection standards that would allow data transfers from the European Union to continue uninterrupted, but longstanding criticisms of the country's mass surveillance regime could derail those efforts and leave companies scrambling. While the long-anticipated Brexit took effect at the end of January, the U.K. has until Dec. 31 to be recognized by the EU as having data protection rules that are on par with those in place in the remaining member states. If that doesn't happen, businesses looking to transfer data from the EU to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS