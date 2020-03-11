DOI's Top Atty Resets Tribal Land-Into-Trust Criteria

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior's head attorney has pulled back an Obama-era standard for determining when a tribe qualifies to have its land taken into trust, issuing new guidance Tuesday he said would make land-into-trust applications more straightforward for tribes. U.S. Solicitor of the Interior Daniel Jorjani said Monday that he was withdrawing a 2014 M-Opinion by then-Interior Solicitor Hilary Tompkins, which established a test for determining whether a tribe was "under federal jurisdiction" when the Indian Reorganization Act, which allows the DOI to take land into trust for tribes, was enacted in 1934. Jorjani said in his new opinion...

