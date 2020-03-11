Windstream's Ch.11 Deal Secures $320M In Priority Claims

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Windstream Holdings said Wednesday that creditors holding approximately $320 million in "priority" claims against the bankrupt telecom service provider have committed to its recently amended Chapter 11 deal pending in New York bankruptcy court. The company filed an amended plan support agreement, or PSA, on Monday that expanded the scope of who may participate in the priority tranche of the rights offering by becoming parties to the amended PSA and supporting the Arkansas-based company's proposed restructuring. Since then, Windstream said dozens of creditors have committed to the amended PSA, and they represent approximately $320 million in claims, which has a $430...

