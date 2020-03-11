Ex-Canadian Football Star To Cop Plea In 'Varsity Blues' Case

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT) -- A former CEO and professional Canadian football player who was set to be tried along with actress Lori Loughlin and 13 other parents charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case will change his plea to guilty, according to a Wednesday court filing. David Sidoo, who was accused of paying $200,000 to have someone take his sons' SATs, will admit to a single wire fraud conspiracy count during a hearing Friday before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton. The government and Sidoo agreed to a joint sentencing proposal calling for 90 days in prison and a $250,000 fine. "His desire is to seek finality...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS