Insurer Fights Cert. Bid In Lactation Support Coverage Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Health Care Service Corp. is urging an Illinois federal judge to shut down a would-be class action claiming the insurer didn't properly cover breastfeeding support and counseling services, saying the mothers behind the case don't have enough in common to justify class treatment. The insurer, a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, on Tuesday opposed a renewed motion for class certification in a suit accusing Health Care Service of violating the Affordable Care Act. While the plaintiffs — Emily Adams, Laura Briscoe and Kristin Magierski — challenged Health Care Service's purported policy of denying out-of-network lactation services coverage...

