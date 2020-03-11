Bipartisan Surveillance Bill Passes House Ahead Of Deadline

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A bill to reauthorize national security surveillance with some new limits easily passed the House on Wednesday despite some opposition in both parties, heading to a Senate whose leaders have endorsed the measure ahead of a Sunday deadline. The USA Freedom Reauthorization Act passed on an unusual 278-136 vote that saw support from a majority of both parties despite opposition from 75 Democrats, 60 Republicans and one independent who said this proposal does too little to tighten rules for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process. However, top Senate Republicans quickly endorsed the measure, suggesting it will soon head to President Donald...

