NJ Appeals Court Unsure Of Utility Customers' Sandy Claims

Law360, Newark, N.J. (March 11, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Wednesday challenged customers’ stance that electric and gas utilities should have preemptively suspended service before their homes were destroyed in fires during Superstorm Sandy, with one judge saying that holding the companies responsible would create “almost an unreasonable standard.” Appellate Division Judge Jose L. Fuentes made that point during a hearing in Newark on a bid by nearly four dozen plaintiffs to revive suits against FirstEnergy Corp., New Jersey Resources Corp. and their respective subsidiaries, noting how the state Board of Public Utilities examined the claims and found that the utilities did not violate state...

