Real Estate Rumors: Amazon, Starwood, WE Communications

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. has reached a deal to buy the former Lord & Taylor building in Manhattan for $1.15 billion, The New York Post reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The company is buying the 11-story, 660,000-square-foot building from WeWork Cos. Inc. and will have its New York City headquarters there, according to the report. Starwood Capital Group has purchased an apartment complex in Miami-Dade County for $28.45 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for Villa Biscayne Apartments, which has 180 apartment units and is located at 15350 S.W. 284th St....

