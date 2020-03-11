Facebook Says 9th Circ. Ruling Can't Help Users In Data Row

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Facebook users can't hold up a Ninth Circuit ruling in a separate privacy case as evidence their own wiretap claims should survive, the social media giant argued Tuesday, saying the privacy case is completely different and shows why claims of unlawful browser data tracking should fail. The users are looking to revive multidistrict litigation against the social media giant that was nixed by a California federal judge in 2017. In a notice of supplemental authorities lodged last week, the users pointed to the Ninth Circuit’s March 3 decision upholding a class action settlement in Campbell v. Facebook Inc., a deal that...

