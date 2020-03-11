Ex-Deutsche Trader's 'Outsourcing' Claim Brushed Aside

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge bypassed a former Deutsche Bank trader's allegation that prosecutors outsourced their spoofing investigation to the bank's lawyers, ruling on Wednesday that the claim is irrelevant since the trader was not forced to incriminate himself to bank investigators. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. rejected ex-Deutsche trader James Vorley's motion to keep prosecutors from using his statements to the bank's investigators at a May trial on allegations that he and another trader manipulated the market for precious metals futures. Vorley argued that he was compelled to answer questions at a bank disciplinary meeting in March 2015 or...

