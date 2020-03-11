Texas Concrete Co. Can't Hire H-2B Workers, DOL Board Says

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Texas concrete company can’t hire 40 temporary migrant workers during its upcoming “peak” construction season because the company did not provide enough information to establish a need for the workers, a U.S. Department of Labor appellate board judge ruled Wednesday. GLD Concrete LLC doesn't qualify for 40 temporary workers to employ from April 1 to Dec. 23, Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals Administrative Law Judge Lauren C. Boucher ruled while upholding a Labor Department certifying officer's decision. Judge Boucher agreed with the certifying officer’s finding that GLD did not qualify for the H-2B nonimmigrant visa program under the provision...

