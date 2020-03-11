IRobot Fired Compliance Head For Flagging Issues, Suit Says

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The former compliance director of Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corp. has filed a lawsuit claiming he was fired in retaliation for his repeated warnings about the company's products allegedly breaking U.S. and European Union laws. In the complaint, which was filed in Massachusetts state court Jan. 31 and removed to federal court Wednesday, Janusz Pankowski says he learned beginning in early 2018 that iRobot's products had been mislabeled for years and that the company had failed to pay sales tax to the EU on online sales. Pankowski said he also discovered that iRobot did not register under Russia's requirements for internet-connected...

