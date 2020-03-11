Menominee Tribe Asks 7th Circ. To Rethink Mine Decision

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin is vying for another shot to challenge the federal government's delegation of permitting authority to Michigan after a Seventh Circuit panel said the tribe doesn't have the grounds to do so. The tribe's bid to have the panel rehear the January ruling boils down to whether a letter in which the tribe implored the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revisit the delegation decision is considered a petition under a federal statute. A Seventh Circuit panel ruled in January that the tribe could not challenge two response letters from the agencies that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS