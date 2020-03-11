Metro Bank Seeks To Toss $1.2B American OTC Stock Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- British financial services company Metro Bank PLC on Tuesday sought to terminate a proposed £900 million ($1.2 billion) securities class action, telling a California federal judge that it shouldn't have to face an American suit when it had nothing to do with unlisted American trades of its shares. The company asked U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. to dismiss with prejudice the complaint filed by lead plaintiffs Angelo and Stella Lavdas, who accused the company of hurting investors by misstating risks associated with a class of its loans. "Such an exercise of jurisdiction would violate due process, as defendants could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS