Jailed Ex-CEO's Old Bootlegging Precedent Flops In 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (March 11, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A jailed former metal company CEO trying to undo his conviction for scheming to ship metallic powder to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions ran into pushback in the Second Circuit on Wednesday, with three judges suggesting a 1940 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a bootlegging conspiracy case cited by his counsel was unlikely to help him. Circuit Judges Barrington D. Parker, Raymond J. Lohier Jr. and Steven J. Menashi all hinted strongly during oral arguments that defendant Erdal Kuyumcu, the ex-CEO of Global Metallurgy LLC, didn't have much hope of wriggling out of his 2016 guilty plea on a count of...

