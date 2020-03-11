Calif. Gig Economy Law Hinders Freelance Writers, Judge Told

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Two journalist organizations asked a California federal judge Wednesday to block the Golden State from enforcing part of its new independent contractor classification law, arguing that the law draws distinctions based on occupation that unfairly restrict freelance journalists. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, the American Society of Journalists and Authors Inc. and the National Press Photographers Association asked U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez to grant their request for a preliminary injunction, saying that certain provisions in A.B. 5 are unconstitutional and unfairly restrictive for freelance journalists and photographers. James M. Manley of the Pacific Legal Foundation, an attorney...

