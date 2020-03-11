DOE Attorney Reaches $200K Deal Over Redskins Claims

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A civil rights attorney at the U.S. Department of Energy will receive $200,000 to end allegations she was retaliated against after raising concerns about the name and logo of the Washington Redskins, which she said was an offensive racial slur against Native Americans. Jody TallBear, who is now chief of the Civil Rights Division at DOE’s Office of Economic Impact & Diversity, will also have 100 hours of sick time restored and be allowed to attend federal executive institute training in Virginia, according to the settlement. The case was dismissed Monday. Dennis Corkery, an attorney with the Washington Lawyers Committee for...

