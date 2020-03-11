NJ Suspends Racing Licenses Of 7 Indicted For Horse Doping

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Racing Commission and the state's attorney general said Wednesday they had suspended the horse racing licenses of seven people indicted in an alleged international conspiracy to dope racehorses with performance-enhancing drugs and hide the scheme from regulators. Racing Commission Executive Director Judith A. Nason sent letters Tuesday notifying the seven indicted New Jersey license holders — including a veterinarian and several horse trainers — of their immediate suspensions, according to the commission and state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. The seven license holders are Dr. Rebecca Linke of Farmingdale, New Jersey; renowned racehorse trainer Jason Servis of Jupiter,...

