7th Circ. Plugs National Consumers Back Into Ill. TCPA Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Wednesday that health information technology company IQVIA can't cut national consumers out of a proposed class suit over unwanted faxes, finding a key high court ruling limiting personal jurisdiction in mass torts didn't apply to a federal class action. Reversing a district court decision, the panel said Illinois physician Florence Mussat can represent a nationwide class in her Telephone Consumer Protection Act case against IQVIA after all. The company had convinced an Illinois federal judge that the justices' 2017 ruling in Bristol-Myers Squibb v. California — which limited personal jurisdiction in mass torts — meant national unnamed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS