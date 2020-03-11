Canadian Cannabis Biz Latest To Be Hit With Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Canada-based Cronos Group was hit with a proposed securities class action suit in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, alleging the global cannabis firm misled investors about internal factors affecting its ability to deliver timely financial reports. Specifically, the suit alleges that the company "engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate," leading to audits delaying the release of earnings statements, which in turn precipitated a decline in Cronos' stock price. It is the latest of several such actions to be lobbed at public cannabis companies in the months since industry players reported 2019 revenues that were short of...

