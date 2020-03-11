CashCall Adds Fraud Claim To Katten $500M Malpractice Row

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- CashCall Inc. has tacked on malpractice and fraud claims against Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP in a case in California state court that contends the firm cost the company more than $500 million by advising that it should craft its loan business around Native American laws and tribal lenders. The lender amended its complaint for the third time following depositions by current and former Katten attorneys, purportedly learning that one of the lawyers had previously researched the matter and concluded that the program would be illegal because it would be subject to state regulations, according to Tuesday's filing. CashCall also allegedly learned...

