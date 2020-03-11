$542M Deal In CRT Price-Fixing Suit Gets Initial Approval

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday granted preliminary approval of a nearly $542 million deal to end allegations in multidistrict litigation of the price-fixing of television and computer-component cathode ray tubes against six manufacturers including, Toshiba, Panasonic and Samsung. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar's initial approval came 16 months after he walked back his previous greenlight of a $576.8 million bundle of settlements in the face of an appeal to the Ninth Circuit. Among other things, the judge at the time expressed "concerns about the adequacy of the counsel who negotiated that settlement or whether they may have faced a conflict...

