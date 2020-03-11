Wash. Senate OKs Pause To Boeing Tax Break With Limits

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Washington Senate has passed a bill to suspend a lower aerospace manufacturing tax rate in reaction to an international trade dispute involving Boeing, after adding provisions to only partly reinstate the tax break if the dispute is resolved. The Senate voted 43-5 Tuesday with one excused to pass S.B. 6690, which would suspend Washington's business and occupation tax rate of 0.2904% for the manufacturing of commercial airplanes, components or aerospace tooling beginning April 1. The standard 0.484% manufacturing business and occupation tax rate would apply instead. The bill was scheduled for action on the House floor Wednesday. The bill was...

