Hairdressers' Exposure To Talc Went Ignored, Witness Says

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 11:26 PM EDT) -- A prominent occupational health physician appeared as a witness Wednesday in a trial against cosmetic talc maker American International Industries, telling a New Jersey jury that cosmetic talc has been an overlooked source of mesothelioma in hairdressers like one of the plaintiffs. Dr. Jacqueline Moline, a chair in occupational medicine at Hofstra University and at the New York-area health system Northwell Health, returned to the courtroom for cross-examination Wednesday in a trial attempting to link two cases of mesothelioma to hairdressing-related exposure from the Clubman brand of talcum powder, which American International Industries has owned since 1987. One plaintiff, Margaret Lashley,...

