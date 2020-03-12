Ohio Gov., AG Unveil Opioid Settlement Framework

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Ohio’s governor, attorney general and local governments across the state have agreed to work together as a unified front to negotiate settlements with drug companies accused of fueling an epidemic of painkiller addiction. Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost said Wednesday that 73 of the state’s 88 county governments, which represent 85% of the state’s population, agreed to work with them to pursue settlements through a plan dubbed “One Ohio.” Under the plan, 55% of any settlements reached would go toward a state foundation that would fund local projects to address the crisis while 30% would be sent directly...

