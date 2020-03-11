Seyfarth Staffer Fired For Billing Error Wants Suit Revived

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Seyfarth Shaw staffer fired for a double-billing mishap asked a Massachusetts federal judge Wednesday to reconsider his decision to toss the case, arguing that the firm didn't have a policy on how to handle such errors and decrying its “shoddy” investigation into the incident. K. Erin Hohmann, a former billing employee with Seyfarth Shaw LLP, asked U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to reconsider granting judgment for the firm. Hohmann, who started at Seyfarth in 2007, wrote and finalized invoices for attorneys at the firm's Boston office. In mid-2016, Hohmann got caught up in an invoicing error that double-billed...

