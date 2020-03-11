Brown Rudnick Exit Bid Challenged In $300M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The trustee of bankrupt Lyondell Chemical Co. urged a New York federal court Wednesday to reject an attempt by Brown Rudnick LLP to escape a case accusing the law firm of bungling the trust's attempt to claw back $300 million in credit line repayments from a private equity mogul. Brown Rudnick, which represented the trust in a suit against investor Leonard Blavatnik's company Access Industries Holdings Inc., has failed to show why the malpractice suit should be thrown out, trustee Mark E. Holliday said, arguing the operative complaint is "replete with detailed, well-pleaded allegations." "Brown Rudnick's decisions were not reasonable and...

