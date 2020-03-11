1st Circ. Upholds Strip Club Dancer's $5.4M Win Over Insurer

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a district court’s decision granting a $5.4 million judgment against an insurer for knowingly mishandling a claim against a strip club by a dancer who got in a catastrophic drunken-driving crash, saying the insurer acted in bad faith. But the appellate panel did agree with Capitol Specialty Insurance Co. that the lower court judge improperly calculated prejudgment interest, which was based on the trebled $5.4 million judgment, saying it should have been based on dancer Kailee Higgins’ single damages award of $1.8 million. “We reverse the district court's decision to award prejudgment interest on the...

