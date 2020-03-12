Nuke Contractor Can't Shake Off DOJ's $6.4M FCA Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal court ordered nuclear fuel reprocessing contractor CB&I Areva MOX Services to face a False Claims Act suit from the federal government accusing it and its subcontractor of claiming $6.4 million in reimbursements for nonexistent construction materials. In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Terry L. Wooten denied MOX's April bid to toss claims it passed along fraudulent invoices from Wise Services Inc., a subcontractor that also allegedly received favorable treatment from MOX due to what the government said was an illegal kickback scheme. Judge Wooten wrote that despite MOX's arguments to the contrary, the federal government laid out...

