Pomerantz Reaps $1M In Pot Co. Shareholder Suit

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has awarded Pomerantz LLP attorneys nearly $1 million in fees as part of a settlement reached in a shareholder class action against cannabis e-commerce company Namaste Technologies, according to court records. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods granted final approval on the deal Wednesday, ending shareholders’ claims that Namaste misled its investors about the sale of a subsidiary. Under the agreement, Namaste will pay $5 million but admit no wrongdoing. Attorneys from Pomerantz, who served as lead counsel for the shareholders, will get $915,750 in fees and another $51,440 to cover expenses, according to the settlement....

