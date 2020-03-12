Insurer Says No Coverage For Phony Border Wall Payments

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Federal Insurance Co. urged a Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday to find it had no duty to cover a construction fund administrator that paid out $1.2 million to an online fraudster who submitted a false payment claim on a project to replace part of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. In a motion for summary judgment, Federal argued that its policy with Construction Financial Administration Services LLC specifically excluded coverage for unauthorized access or use of computer systems including the so-called social engineering scam, in which a criminal poses as an employee to try to prompt wire transfers, that CFAS fell victim to....

