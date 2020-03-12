Senate Confirms FERC's Top Lawyer As GOP Commissioner

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Federal Energy Regulatory Commission general counsel James Danly, a Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP alum, for a vacant Republican commissioner slot, giving the GOP a 3-1 edge at the agency. Danly was approved by a 52-40 vote, with Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Doug Jones, D-Ala., the only Democratic senators that voted to confirm him. The vote means Danly will be in place for FERC's next monthly open meeting, scheduled for March 19. FERC has recently been divided over how to address the agency's climate change obligations and clean energy's...

