Suit Says Salesforce's 401(k) Mismanagement Cost Workers

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A group of former Salesforce workers slammed the online payment services provider with a proposed class action claiming it cost its 401(k) retirement plan participants millions of dollars by not properly inspecting its investment portfolio and by keeping high-cost investment options in the plan. Former Salesforce.com Inc. employees Tim Davis, Gregor Miguel and Amanda Bredlow claimed in a Wednesday complaint in California federal court that the company, its board of directors and a Salesforce 401(k) plan investment advisory committee flouted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The former employees said that while the plan had more than $2 billion in assets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS