Coronavirus Challenges Facing Government Contractors

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT) -- As COVID-19 spreads in the U.S. and abroad, government contractors should prepare for likely impacts. Contractors face not only potential disruption of supply chains and loss of personnel, but also the effects of emergency programs such as the Defense Production Act that may place special demands on contractors, particularly for health-related supplies. Below we discuss key issues and recommendations for government contractors in handling the potential effects of the coronavirus. Potential Impacts From the Coronavirus Government contractors may face challenges with interruptions in contract performance, particularly as a result of impacts on the global supply chain and loss of personnel. Both...

