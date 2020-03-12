Con Ed Seeks Full Defense Coverage For NYC Gas Explosion

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Con Edison told a New York federal court Wednesday that Travelers Indemnity Co. violated a pair of policies it sold by balking at paying the energy company's defense costs stemming from lawsuits it faced after a 2014 East Harlem gas explosion destroyed two buildings and killed eight. Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc. said on Wednesday its contractor had purchased general liability and excess coverage that named it as an insured, but Travelers is only paying a portion of its obligation to defend Con Ed in litigation that resulted from the explosion. Con Edison hired Hallen Construction Co. Inc. in...

