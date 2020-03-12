Trump Asks DC Judge To Delay House’s Tax Return Case

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government asked a D.C. federal judge on Thursday to delay proceedings over a request by a House panel for President Donald Trump’s tax returns until the D.C. Circuit determines whether to rehear a case considering congressional subpoena power. Trump has asked that the House panel's case be dismissed entirely and at least be delayed until after another case concludes. (AP) Attorneys for Trump, Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service requested that U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden delay the House Ways and Means Committee’s suit seeking Trump’s individual and business tax returns until a separate case involving a subpoena for testimony...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS