Seyfarth Again Escapes Staffer's Wrongful Firing Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT) -- A former staffer in Seyfarth Shaw LLP's Boston office involved in a double-billing mishap has lost another bid to advance her wrongful termination lawsuit claiming the firm fired her for requesting medical accommodations. K. Erin Hohmann, who started at the firm in 2007, asked U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin on Wednesday to reconsider his February order granting judgment to the firm, which argued that Hohmann’s hand in a $170,000 invoicing error led to her termination. Judge Sorokin issued an order Thursday morning denying Hohmann's request, saying "nothing in the arguments" she offered the day before was new. "The arguments and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS