Pork Council Warns Of Labor Shortage As COVID-19 Spreads

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. pork industry is warning that the squeeze of worsening labor shortages as the new coronavirus spreads could bring “catastrophic” consequences for pig farmers and threaten trade with China. The National Pork Producers Council, a trade association, wrote in a Tuesday letter to President Donald Trump, members of Congress and administration officials that the pork industry “is headed for a serious market disruption with catastrophic implications for hog farmers.” As the U.S. labor market tightens, pork processing plants have struggled to find enough workers to fill their shifts. This problem has only been exacerbated by the spread of the coronavirus,...

