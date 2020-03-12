Activist Bow Street Takes Aim At Mack-Cali's CEO, Board

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- New York-based investment firm Bow Street on Thursday pushed shareholders of real estate investment trust Mack-Cali to remove the company’s CEO and elect four new directors to the board, saying that the company had been underperforming for years and that the need for new leadership was dire. The activist, Bow Street LLC, made its push via an open letter to shareholders of Mack-Cali Realty Corp. According to the letter, Mack-Cali CEO Michael DeMarco must be removed, and four directors being nominated by Bow Street should be elected. “Since the 2019 Mack-Cali annual meeting, at which shareholders overwhelmingly elected Bow Street’s full...

