Trump Wants Court To Toss Suit On Bump Stock Ban

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration asked an Illinois federal judge Thursday to end a suit challenging its ban on bump stocks, saying the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was within its power to enact the ban without grandfathering in those who already owned the devices. While the National Firearms Act granted the government authority to grant an amnesty period when enacting rules on firearm ownership, the administration argued in its motion for summary judgment that Congress in 1986 removed that authority in regard to machine guns. Therefore, with the ATF's new rule classifying bump stocks — which allow a shooter to...

