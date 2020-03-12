Huawei Can't Get New Trial But Avoids Atty Fees To Ex-Worker

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday denied Huawei's bid for a new trial in a trade secrets dispute with a former employee's startup, but allowed Huawei to escape paying attorney fees because both sides received "take nothing" judgments and were not entitled to fees. In separate orders, U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III denied Huawei's motion for a new trial in a lawsuit it had filed in late 2017 accusing ex-Huawei engineer Yiren "Ronnie" Huang of stealing trade secrets to form his Texas-based startup, CNEX Labs Inc. A federal jury in June found that Huawei failed to show that it...

