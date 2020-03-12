Calif. Supreme Court Says Solo Deals Don't Block PAGA Suits

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Workers can still file class action-like lawsuits under a California statute deputizing them to enforce the state’s workplace laws even if they've settled their individual claims, the California Supreme Court said Thursday in a precedent-setting opinion. Workers who have settled their personal claims are still “aggrieved” under the Private Attorneys General Act because PAGA standing depends on whether their employer committed a violation, and not whether the worker can seek compensation for an injury, the high court said. Thursday's ruling reverses a decision upholding Reins International California’s summary judgment win on claims it denied workers overtime and other payments under California...

